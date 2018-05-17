All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 17, 2018

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 5/17/18

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes of May 14 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of May 14 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Recorder of Deeds report
  • Form 40 -- Tax Year 2018 -- statement of railroad and utility property
  • Oath of office -- Cape Special Road District commissioners
  • Bullet resistant vest grant application

Appointments and possible action items

  • Captain Ruth Ann Dickerson, sheriff's office --discuss school resource officers

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve closed-session minutes
  • Approve lease agreement with Rhodes Properties, L.C. for office space

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy