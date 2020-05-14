Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 5/14/20

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes for May 11 meeting
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
- Purchase order -- approval of request No. 41 and request No. 42 to UMB for payment of Rapiscan and MVE
- Purchase order -- approval of request for outside mounted drop box and mailbox unit at Administration Building
Public comments
Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Statement of monthly collections for March