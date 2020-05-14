All sections
May 14, 2020

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 5/14/20

Approval of minutes n Minutes for May 11 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for May 11 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
  • Purchase order -- approval of request No. 41 and request No. 42 to UMB for payment of Rapiscan and MVE
  • Purchase order -- approval of request for outside mounted drop box and mailbox unit at Administration Building

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Statement of monthly collections for March
Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Read bids for Bid No. 03-12MAY20 -- janitorial supplies and equipment and award bid per recommendation
  • Request to advertise Board of Equalization appeals process in local media newspapers
  • Approve vacation rollover request
  • Approval of miscellaneous equipment/items for bailiffs at new courthouse
  • Approval of control system software for new servers for new courthouse (state contract)

Other discussion, possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project.

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Executive session

  • The commission may, as part of a regular or special meeting, hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Local News

