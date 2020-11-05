All sections
NewsMay 9, 2020

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 5/11/20

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for May 7 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
  • Purchase order - approval of request No. 39 to UMB Bank for payment to Penzel Construction application No. 20
  • Purchase order - approval of request No. 40 to UMB Bank for payment to Penzel Construction application No. 21

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • 2015 outlawed personal taxes by collector
  • General, Prop 1, Use Tax revenue
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Appointments and possible action items

  • Adopt proclamation for National Day of the Family

Discussion and possible action

  • Read bids received for BID 04-07MAY20 -- Protective (sneeze-cough) shields/guards for elections and voter check-in -- award big per county clerk recommendation

Other discussion, possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project.

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Executive session

  • The commission may, as part of a regular or special meeting, hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Local News

