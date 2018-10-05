All sections
NewsMay 10, 2018

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 5/10/18

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes of May 3 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Request to abate tax bill -- collector's office Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of May 3 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • Request to abate tax bill -- collector's office

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms

Appointments and possible action items

  • Emergency Solutions Grant update --Steve Williams and sub-grantees
  • Safe House for Women executive director Jessica Hill will request commmision to adopt ordinance to increase the surcharge on criminal case from $2 to $4 per based on state statues 455.200 to 455.230 RSMo

Discussion and possible action

  • Discuss adopting Ordinance 18-02 --Ordinance establishing a surcharge in the amount of $4 for each criminal case to provide operating expenses for domestic violence shelters
  • Evaluation process completed for RFQ#2- 25APR18 Design Build of Cape Girardeau County Courthouse -- The commission will announce the two short-listed offerors who will proceed to the next RFP process

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Pertinent address:

1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.

Local News

