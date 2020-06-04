All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 4, 2020

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 4/6/20

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for April 2 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for April 2 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
  • Purchase order -- approval of request No. 11 to CTS Group from Series 2020 COP (Certificate of Participation) for jail renovations

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Postage report for March 2020
  • Sheriff office report for February 2020
  • Safe House for Women 2019 annual report
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Approval of vacation rollover for two county employees
  • Approval to advertise for bids on plant mix bituminous paving for the Highway Department
  • Discuss closing County Parks playlands
  • Discuss amending minutes regarding purchase of icemakers

Other discussion, possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project.

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Executive session

  • The commission may, as part of a regular or special meeting, hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy