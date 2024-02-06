Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 4/30/18

Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- 2018-2018 DSSSF (Deputy Sheriff Salary Supplement Fund) Grant continuation
Appointments and possible action items
- Missouri Family Community Education to present Proclamation for National Day of Family
Discussion and possible action
- Approve 2017 domestic violence funds be disbursed to Safe House for Women per recommendation of Domestic Violence Board
- Bids received for BID 18-05HWY04302018 -- metal culverts -- refer to Highway Department for review and recommendation
Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda
Pertinent address:
1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.