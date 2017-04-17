All sections
NewsApril 17, 2017

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 4/17/17

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes of the April 13 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of the April 13 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • 2017 HIDTA Grand SubAward agreement
  • Cape Girardeau County Reorganized Common Sewer District agenda and prior minutes
Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Action items

  • Proposal received for RFP 05-05APR17 -- installatin of playground equipment, award proposal per recommendation from park superintendent

Discussion and possible action

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory board

  • Appointments or reappointments of board members

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Pertinent address:

1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.

Local News

