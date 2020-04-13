All sections
NewsApril 11, 2020

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 4/13/20

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for April 6 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Discuss approval of Missouri Department of Conservation agreement
  • Approve collector's annual settlement
  • Discuss approval of county telecommuting policy
  • Vacation rollover request -- Parts Department employee

Other discussion, possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project.

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Executive session

  • The commission may, as part of a regular or special meeting, hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
