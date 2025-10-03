Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-10-25

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday, March 10
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
• Approve minutes of the Monday, March 3, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Approve new hire for prosecuting attorney
• Approve bid No. 25-02HWY03042025 — limestone aggregate materials
• Approve contract for midnight watch for juvenile office
• Approve vacation carryover for Parks Department employee
• Approve CorrecTek Spark lease agreement for Sheriff's Office
Appointments and possible action items
• None at this time
Routine business
• Invitation for attend American Legion birthday dinner
• Request to dispose of records — treasurer
• Copies of check for PILOT Program with Procter & Gamble
• Ordinance 25-18 from City of Jackson
• Remitted funds from recorder of deeds to county treasurer
• Sheriff report for January
• Notice demanding adherence to fundamental principles of the Constitution
• Form 1315A — statement of monthly collections
• Archive report for February
• Inventory form
