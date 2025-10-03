All sections
NewsMarch 7, 2025

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-10-25

The Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting on March 10 will cover updates on the jail and courthouse projects, new hires, contracts, and routine business, including record disposal and fund remittance.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, March 10

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

• Approve minutes of the Monday, March 3, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Approve new hire for prosecuting attorney

• Approve bid No. 25-02HWY03042025 — limestone aggregate materials

• Approve contract for midnight watch for juvenile office

• Approve vacation carryover for Parks Department employee

• Approve CorrecTek Spark lease agreement for Sheriff's Office

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• Invitation for attend American Legion birthday dinner

• Request to dispose of records — treasurer

• Copies of check for PILOT Program with Procter & Gamble

• Ordinance 25-18 from City of Jackson

• Remitted funds from recorder of deeds to county treasurer

• Sheriff report for January

• Notice demanding adherence to fundamental principles of the Constitution

• Form 1315A — statement of monthly collections

• Archive report for February

• Inventory form

Cape Girardeau County Commmission agenda
