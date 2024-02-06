Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3/23/20

Approval of minutes n Minutes for March 19 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...
Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Minutes for March 19
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Public comments
Items listed on agenda
Routine business
Purchase orders
Payroll change forms
Appointments and possible action items
None at this time
Discussion and possible action
Approval of equipment (tag trailer) purchase -- highway department
Other discussion, possible action
Update on new court facilities project.
Possible action -- county advisory boards
None at this time
Public comments
Items not listed on agenda
Executive session
The commission may, as part of a regular or special meeting, hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.