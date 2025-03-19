All sections
NewsMarch 19, 2025

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-20-25

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will meet on March 20 to approve minutes, discuss updates on the jail and courthouse projects, consider proposals for the assessor's and sheriff's offices, and handle routine business.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, March 20

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

• Approve minutes of the Monday, March 17, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Presentation from University of Missouri Extension Service

• Discuss and approve the purchase of a vehicle for the Assessor's Office

• Discuss and approve equipment proposal for the Sheriff's Office

• Discuss allocating furniture, fixtures and equipment

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• Accounts payable

• Certificate of training — presiding commissioner

• Payroll change form

