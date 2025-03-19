Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-20-25

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, March 20
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
• Approve minutes of the Monday, March 17, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Presentation from University of Missouri Extension Service
• Discuss and approve the purchase of a vehicle for the Assessor's Office
• Discuss and approve equipment proposal for the Sheriff's Office
• Discuss allocating furniture, fixtures and equipment
Appointments and possible action items
• None at this time
Routine business
• Accounts payable
• Certificate of training — presiding commissioner
• Payroll change form
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.