Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-17-25

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday, March 17
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
• Approve minutes of the Thursday, March 13, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Discuss and approve purchase of trucks for Parks and Buildings and Grounds
• Discuss and approve purchase of two vehicles for the Sheriff's Office
Appointments and possible action items
• None at this time
Routine business
• Purchase order for OTIS Elevator
• Accounts payable
• Revocation notices
• Payroll change form
