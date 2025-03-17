All sections
NewsMarch 14, 2025

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-17-25

The Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting on March 17 will cover updates on the new jail and courthouse project, discuss purchases for the courthouse and sheriff's department, and handle routine business items.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, March 17

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

• Approve minutes of the Thursday, March 13, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Discuss and approve purchase of trucks for Parks and Buildings and Grounds

• Discuss and approve purchase of two vehicles for the Sheriff's Office

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• Purchase order for OTIS Elevator

• Accounts payable

• Revocation notices

• Payroll change form

Story Tags
Cape Girardeau County Commmission agenda
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

