Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-13-25

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, March 13
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
• Approve minutes of the Monday, March 10, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Discuss and approve purchase of furniture and equipment for 1908 courthouse
• Discuss and approve scheduling module with CPU for Sheriff's Office
• Approve purchase of two vehicles for the Sheriff's Office
• Approve vacation carryover for building and grounds employee
Appointments and possible action items
• None at this time
Routine business
• Revocation notices
• February balance sheet
• 2025 State Assessed Railroad and Utilities report (SARRU)
• Accounts payable
• Payroll change forms
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.