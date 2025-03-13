All sections
NewsMarch 13, 2025

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-13-25

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will meet on March 13 to approve minutes, discuss updates on the new jail and courthouse, and consider purchases for the Sheriff's office and other routine business.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, March 13

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

• Approve minutes of the Monday, March 10, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Discuss and approve purchase of furniture and equipment for 1908 courthouse

• Discuss and approve scheduling module with CPU for Sheriff's Office

• Approve purchase of two vehicles for the Sheriff's Office

• Approve vacation carryover for building and grounds employee

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• Revocation notices

• February balance sheet

• 2025 State Assessed Railroad and Utilities report (SARRU)

• Accounts payable

• Payroll change forms

Cape Girardeau County Commmission agenda
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

