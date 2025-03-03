All sections
NewsFebruary 28, 2025

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-3-25

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will meet on March 3 to approve minutes, discuss updates on the new jail and courthouse projects, and address economic activity tax certification and other routine business.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, March 3

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

• Approve minutes of the Monday, Feb. 24, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Discuss Certification of Economic Activity Tax Base for North Middle/Broadway Redevelopment Area

• Approve change order No. 1 for BRO B016(032) bridge replacement

• Discuss and approve key track system for the new jail

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• January 2025 balance sheet

• Form 1315A — monthly statement of collections

• January archive report

• Road use letter for Delta Bobcat Solar Project

• Accounts payable

• University of Missouri Extension annual report

• Oath of office for members of Extension Board

• Revocation notices

• Request to remove records from county clerk

• Payroll change forms

Story Tags
Cape Girardeau County Commmission agenda
