Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 3-3-25

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday, March 3
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
• Approve minutes of the Monday, Feb. 24, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Discuss Certification of Economic Activity Tax Base for North Middle/Broadway Redevelopment Area
• Approve change order No. 1 for BRO B016(032) bridge replacement
• Discuss and approve key track system for the new jail
Appointments and possible action items
• None at this time
Routine business
• January 2025 balance sheet
• Form 1315A — monthly statement of collections
• January archive report
• Road use letter for Delta Bobcat Solar Project
• Accounts payable
• University of Missouri Extension annual report
• Oath of office for members of Extension Board
• Revocation notices
• Request to remove records from county clerk
• Payroll change forms
