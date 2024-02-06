Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 2-24-25

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
• Approve minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 20, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
* Approve Certificate of Substantial Completion for 1908 courthouse renovation
• Approve letter to Cape Special Road District
• Approve 2024 financial report for publication
• Approve change of order for TAP Grant 9900(091)
• Approve an RFQ for benefits broker
Appointments and possible action items
• None at this time
Routine business
• Accounts payable
• Letter from the Oral Health Coalition of Southeast Missouri
