February 21, 2025

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 2-24-25

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will meet on Feb. 24 to approve past minutes, discuss updates on the new jail and 1908 courthouse projects, and address routine business including financial reports.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

• Approve minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 20, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

* Approve Certificate of Substantial Completion for 1908 courthouse renovation

• Approve letter to Cape Special Road District

• Approve 2024 financial report for publication

• Approve change of order for TAP Grant 9900(091)

• Approve an RFQ for benefits broker

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• Accounts payable

• Letter from the Oral Health Coalition of Southeast Missouri

Cape Girardeau County Commmission agenda
