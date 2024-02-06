All sections
NewsFebruary 21, 2019

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 2/21/19

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes for the Feb. 14 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for the Feb. 14 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Bank reconciliation -- January 2019
  • Sheriff office monthly report -- January 2019
  • Recorder of Deeds month report -- January 2019

Appointments, possible action items

  • Purchase of network switch for 911 Call Center -- IT Director Eric McGowen

Discussion, possible action

  • Discuss adoption of Commission Order No. 19-01 -- Order relating to fees for the issuance of county liquor license

Other discussion, possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

