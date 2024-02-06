Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 2-20-25

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
• Approve minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 13, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
* Discuss and approve contract with Department of Natural Resources Land Use License Agreement
Appointments and possible action items
• Accept resignation from Kay Robins from the Cape County Reorganized Common Sewer District Board
Routine business
• 1315A — monthly statement of collections
• Report from national opioid settlement
• Monthly statement of sales tax receipts
• Amended 2024 annual report of county officials' compensation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.