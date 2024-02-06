All sections
NewsFebruary 19, 2025

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 2-20-25

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will meet on Feb. 20 to approve minutes, discuss updates on the jail and courthouse projects, review a contract with the Department of Natural Resources, and address routine business.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

• Approve minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 13, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

* Discuss and approve contract with Department of Natural Resources Land Use License Agreement

Appointments and possible action items

• Accept resignation from Kay Robins from the Cape County Reorganized Common Sewer District Board

Routine business

• 1315A — monthly statement of collections

• Report from national opioid settlement

• Monthly statement of sales tax receipts

• Amended 2024 annual report of county officials' compensation

Cape Girardeau County Commmission agenda
