NewsFebruary 15, 2018

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 2/15/18

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes of Feb. 5 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Feb. 5 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • State Tax Commission -- consumer price index
  • General, Prop 1, Use Tax distribution report -- Missouri Department of Revenue
  • Recorder of Deeds monthly report
  • Bank reconciliation for January 2018

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Discuss approving Koehler Engineering & Land Surverying to provide geotechnical surveys needed for the Cape Girardeau County jail and adjacent properties
  • Discuss indigent burial requests
  • Approve 2017 financial statement
  • Discuss approving quote for election website build out --County Clerk office
  • Read RFQ's received for RFQ 1-14FEB18 and refer to commission for review
  • Approve closed sessions minutes from meeting held Feb. 1 regarding negotiation lease contract
  • Discuss Otis Elevator maintenance contract for elevators located at Jackson courthouse, Cape Girardeau County administrative building and sheriff's office

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Pertinent address:

1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.

Local News

