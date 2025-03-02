All sections
NewsJanuary 31, 2025

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 2-3-25

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will meet Feb. 3 to approve minutes, discuss updates on the jail and courthouse projects, consider copier bids, review network software and hear the sheriff's December report.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

• Approve minutes of the Thursday, Jan. 30, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Approve bidding for a copier for the county clerk

• Discussion of network software

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• Sheriff report for December

• Payroll change forms

Cape Girardeau County Commmission agenda

