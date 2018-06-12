All sections
NewsDecember 6, 2018
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12/6/18
Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes for the Dec. 3 meeting Communications/ reports -- other elected officials n Treasurer present purchase order requisition for payment to Penzel Construction - application No. 3...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for the Dec. 3 meeting

Communications/ reports -- other elected officials

  • Treasurer present purchase order requisition for payment to Penzel Construction - application No. 3

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve closed-session minutes from Dec. 3 meeting regarding real estate
  • Discuss closing counhty offices Christmas Eve
  • MOU between city of Jackson and the county regarding retaining wall and adjacent sidewalk in the city right-of-way
  • Indigent burial request from Crain Funeral Home
  • RAVE alert for public safety - license and services renewal - EMA Department

Other discussion and possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project: Discussion items: Temporry steps for parkin glot and parking lot

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

