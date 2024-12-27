All sections
December 27, 2024

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-30-24

The Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting Monday, Dec. 30, will cover the approval of minutes, updates on the new jail and courthouse projects, a 2025 contract with Koehler Engineering and routine business items.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

• Approval of minutes of the Monday, Dec. 23, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Approve contract for 2025 with Koehler Engineering

• Discussion of Department of Funds to use for Environmental Systems Research Institute

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• Revocation notices

• 1315A monthly statements of collections for October

• Inventory forms

• Payroll change forms

Story Tags
Cape Girardeau County Commmission agenda




