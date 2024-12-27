Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-30-24

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
• Approval of minutes of the Monday, Dec. 23, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Approve contract for 2025 with Koehler Engineering
• Discussion of Department of Funds to use for Environmental Systems Research Institute
Appointments and possible action items
• None at this time
Routine business
• Revocation notices
• 1315A monthly statements of collections for October
• Inventory forms
• Payroll change forms
