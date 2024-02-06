Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12/28/17

Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
Appointments and possible action items
- Limbaugh Law Firm lawyer Nancy Browne will present Modification of Deed of Trust (Third Amendment) related to the county's Taxable Industrial Revenue Bonds (Transformation, LLC Project) Series 2009 and County Ordinance 17-02 approving the Third Amendment and authorizing Presiding Commission Clint Tracy to execute all required documents.
Discussion and possible action
- Discuss 2018 preliminary budget
- Approve closed session minutes from Dec. 21 meeting regarding real estate
Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards
- Board appointments and reappointments
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda
Pertinent address:
1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.