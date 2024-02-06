All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 28, 2017

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12/28/17

Approval of minutes n Minutes of Dec. 21 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Dec. 21 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms

Appointments and possible action items

  • Limbaugh Law Firm lawyer Nancy Browne will present Modification of Deed of Trust (Third Amendment) related to the county's Taxable Industrial Revenue Bonds (Transformation, LLC Project) Series 2009 and County Ordinance 17-02 approving the Third Amendment and authorizing Presiding Commission Clint Tracy to execute all required documents.

Discussion and possible action

  • Discuss 2018 preliminary budget
  • Approve closed session minutes from Dec. 21 meeting regarding real estate

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards

  • Board appointments and reappointments

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Pertinent address:

1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy