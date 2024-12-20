All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 20, 2024

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will meet on Dec. 23 to discuss updates on the new jail and courthouse project, review insurance renewals, and approve a grading and drainage bid for county roads.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

• Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 19, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Presentation from Arnold Insurance for insurance renewal

• Approve Bid 24-06HWY12202024 — grading and drainage for County Roads 453-454

• Approve contract for Cape County Private Ambulance

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• Revocation notices

• Request to destroy records — treasurer

Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 20
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior prope...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy