Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
• Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 19, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Presentation from Arnold Insurance for insurance renewal
• Approve Bid 24-06HWY12202024 — grading and drainage for County Roads 453-454
• Approve contract for Cape County Private Ambulance
Appointments and possible action items
• None at this time
Routine business
• Revocation notices
• Request to destroy records — treasurer
