NewsDecember 20, 2018

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12/20/18

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson; 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes for the Dec. 17 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson; 9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for the Dec. 17 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Postage report for November 2018
Appointments and possible action items

  • 9 a.m. -- Jack Garvey, representing Carey, Davis & Lowe Firm, will give update on civil suit for prescriptiong opiates

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve closed session minutes from meeting held on Dec. 17 regarding real estate

Other discussion and possible action

  • Update on New Court Facilities Project

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time.

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

