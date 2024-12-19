Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
• Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 12, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Public hearing regarding proposed FY 2025 budget
• Approve RFP No. 12-10DEC24 — mass notification systems
• Refer RFP No. 11-12DEC24 — inmate healthcare services
Appointments and possible action items
• None at this time
Routine business
• Letter from Missouri Department of Revenue
• CART fund report
• Balance sheet for October and November
• Letter from Belle Meade
• Revocation notices
• MAC Service awards
