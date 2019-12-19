All sections
NewsDecember 19, 2019
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12/19/19
Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for Dec. 16 meeting

Communications/reports

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Sheriff's office monthly report
  • CART funds spreadsheet
Appointments and possible action items

  • Public hearing for 2020 budget. The public hearing is to give interested citizens an opportunity to ask questions and present comments

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve Motorola net clock for central dispatch
  • Approve Stanley Commander for new courthouse facility
  • Discuss approval of Tower Equipment consolidation for sheriff's office
  • Approval of coroner's office quarterly reimbursements

Other discussion, possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Executive session

  • The commission may, as part of a regular or special meeting, hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
