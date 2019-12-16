Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12/16/19

Approval of minutes n Minutes for Dec. 12 meeting Communications/reports n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on agenda Routine business n Purchase orders n Payroll change forms...
Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Minutes for Dec. 12 meeting
Communications/reports
None at this time
Public comments
Items listed on agenda
Routine business
Purchase orders
Payroll change forms
Inventory update form
Appointments and possible action items
2020 property, inland marine, commercial crime and terrorism and earthquake insurance — Doug Mueller, agent representing W.E. Walker-Lakenan Insurance
Discussion and possible action
None at this time
Other discussion, possible action
Update on new court facilities project
Possible action — county advisory boards
None at this time
Public comments
Items not listed on agenda
Executive session
The commission may, as part of a regular or special meeting, hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.