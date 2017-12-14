Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12/14/17

Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Bank reconciliation for November 2017
- Archive center monthly report
- Recorder of deeds monthly report
- Form 1310
- General, Prop 1, Use Tax Sales Tax Revenue report
Appointments and possible action items
- Public hearing for 2018 proposed budget
- Ashley McCarty representing the Missouri Farmers Care Agri-Ready Program
- Doug Mueller representing W.E. Walker-Lakenan Insurance will present 2018 renewal of property, inland marine, commercial crime and terrorism, and earthquake insurance through Cincinnati
Discussion and possible action
- Contract with Navigate Building Solutions (design-build consultant)
Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda
Pertinent address:
1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.