NewsDecember 14, 2017

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12/14/17

Approval of minutes n Minutes of Dec. 11 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Assessor's office request to advertise for bids on aerial photography Public comments...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Dec. 11 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • Assessor's office request to advertise for bids on aerial photography

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Bank reconciliation for November 2017
  • Archive center monthly report
  • Recorder of deeds monthly report
  • Form 1310
  • General, Prop 1, Use Tax Sales Tax Revenue report

Appointments and possible action items

  • Public hearing for 2018 proposed budget
  • Ashley McCarty representing the Missouri Farmers Care Agri-Ready Program
  • Doug Mueller representing W.E. Walker-Lakenan Insurance will present 2018 renewal of property, inland marine, commercial crime and terrorism, and earthquake insurance through Cincinnati

Discussion and possible action

  • Contract with Navigate Building Solutions (design-build consultant)

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Pertinent address:

1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.

Local News

