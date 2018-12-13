All sections
NewsDecember 13, 2018

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12/13/18

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes for the Dec. 10 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for the Dec. 10 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Bank reconcilliation for October 2018
  • Certified election results -- general election
Appointments and possible action items

  • Renewal of property, Inland Marine, commercial crime and terrorism and earthquake insurance --W.E. Walker-Lakenan Insurance LLC agent Doug Mueller

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve closed session minutes from meeting held Dec. 6 regarding real estate

Other discussion and possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Executive Session

  • Closed Session Personnel Matter RSMo. 610.021 (1) and Real Estate RSMo. 610.021 (2)
Local News

