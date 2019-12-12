Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12/12/19

Approval of minutes n Minutes for Dec. 9 Communications/reports n Approve purchase order for payment to Penzel Construction -- application No. 15 Public comments n Items listed on agenda...
Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Minutes for Dec. 9
Communications/reports
Approve purchase order for payment to Penzel Construction -- application No. 15
Public comments
Items listed on agenda
Routine business
Purchase orders
Payroll change forms
Bank reconciliation for November
Statement of monthly collections — October
Postage report for November
Recorder of deeds monthly report for November
General, Prop 1, use-tax, sales-tax revenue
Appointments and possible action items
None at this time
Discussion and possible action
Approve 2020 Cape Girardeau County health care plan to include stop-loss
Approve 2020 Cape Girardeau County health care summary plan and plan description
Recorder of deeds will present proposal from ARCA Search to digitize surveyor's records
Other discussion, possible action
Update on new court facilities project
Possible action — county advisory boards
Board reappointments
Public comments
Items not listed on agenda
Executive session
