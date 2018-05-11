All sections
NewsNovember 5, 2018

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/5/18

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes for the Nov. 1 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Approve requisition for payment to Penzel Construction -- Application No. 2, as submitted by treasurer Roger Hudson...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for the Nov. 1 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • Approve requisition for payment to Penzel Construction -- Application No. 2, as submitted by treasurer Roger Hudson

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Set the 2019 budget public hearing date and time

Other discussion and possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • Reappointments to various boards

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

