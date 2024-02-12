All sections
NewsNovember 29, 2024

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24

Cape Girardeau County Commission will meet Dec. 2 to discuss updates on the new jail and courthouse projects, employee handbook changes, and board appointments. Routine business includes court communications and financial reports.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Nov. 21, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Approve changes to employee handbook

Appointments and possible action items

• Appoint new member to Mental Health Board

• Reappoint two members to the Domestic Violence Board

Routine business

• Letter from Missouri Supreme Court

• CART Fun report

• Purchase order for Koehler Engineering

• Payroll change forms

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

