Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Nov. 21, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Approve changes to employee handbook
Appointments and possible action items
• Appoint new member to Mental Health Board
• Reappoint two members to the Domestic Violence Board
Routine business
• Letter from Missouri Supreme Court
• CART Fun report
• Purchase order for Koehler Engineering
• Payroll change forms
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.