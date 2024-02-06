Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/29/18

Cape Girardeau County Commission
1 Barton Square, Jackson
9 a.m. today
Approval of minutes
- Minutes for the Nov. 26 meeting
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
- Approve requisition for payment to Navigate Building Solutions as submitted by treasurer Roger Hudson.
Public comments
- Items listed on the agenda
Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Public Service Commission orders - ER-2019-0151, ER-2019-0152, ER-2019-0153
- 2019 Fiscal Communication Authorization form -- Legislative Oversight Division
Appointments and possible action items
- Accept the resignation of County collector Diane Diebold submitted Nov, 27, resignation Nov. 30 at midnight
- Per Missouri State Statute 105.030.2(1) appoint Barbara Gholson to fill the vacancy of County Collector effective Dec. 1 at 12:01 a.m.
Discussion and possible action
- Bids received for BID 14-28NOV18 - Surety bonds and award BID 14-28NOV18 - Surety Bonds
- Request from court reporter to purchase computer
- MOPERM Libability Insurance renewal
- Appoint proxy to represent Cape Girardeau County at the annual meeting of the landowners of the Little River Drainage District
- Budget adjustment for parks department
Other discussion and possible action
- Update on new court facilities project
Possible action -- county advisory boards
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda