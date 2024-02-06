All sections
NewsNovember 29, 2018
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/29/18
Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes for the Nov. 26 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Approve requisition for payment to Navigate Building Solutions as submitted by treasurer Roger Hudson...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for the Nov. 26 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • Approve requisition for payment to Navigate Building Solutions as submitted by treasurer Roger Hudson.

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Public Service Commission orders - ER-2019-0151, ER-2019-0152, ER-2019-0153
  • 2019 Fiscal Communication Authorization form -- Legislative Oversight Division

Appointments and possible action items

  • Accept the resignation of County collector Diane Diebold submitted Nov, 27, resignation Nov. 30 at midnight
  • Per Missouri State Statute 105.030.2(1) appoint Barbara Gholson to fill the vacancy of County Collector effective Dec. 1 at 12:01 a.m.

Discussion and possible action

  • Bids received for BID 14-28NOV18 - Surety bonds and award BID 14-28NOV18 - Surety Bonds
  • Request from court reporter to purchase computer
  • MOPERM Libability Insurance renewal
  • Appoint proxy to represent Cape Girardeau County at the annual meeting of the landowners of the Little River Drainage District
  • Budget adjustment for parks department

Other discussion and possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
