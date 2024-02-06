Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/27/17

Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Recorder of deeds monthly report
- Cape Girardeau County Reorganized Common Sewer District agenda and minutes
- City of Cape Girardeau Ordinance No. 5019
Appointments and possible action items
- 9 a.m.: Humane Society -- present request for 2018 funding from the county
Discussion and possible action
- Professional service agreement between Cape Girardeau County Eastern District U.S. Attorney's Office and Timothy Willis for HIDTA (Midwest High Intensity Drug Trafficking) Program
- Closed-session minutes from meetings Nov. 6 -- legal litigation -- and Nov. 16 -- legal litigation and real estate
- Appoint Dustin Boatwright by proxy to represent Cape Girardeau County at the annual meeting of the landowners of the Little River Drainage District
Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda
Pertinent address:
1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.