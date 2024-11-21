All sections
NewsNovember 21, 2024

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24

Cape Girardeau County Commission to discuss jail updates, approve agreements with SEMO Nursing, and address routine business at their Nov. 21 meeting.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

Approval of minutes of the Monday, Nov. 18, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Approve Memorandum or Understanding with Southeast Missouri State University, Department of Nursing for sheriff's office

• Approve purchase order for UMB Bank for 2018 administrative fees

• Approve indigent burial

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• Surety bond from Cincinnati Insurance Co. for newly elected county treasurer

• Letter from Senior Services Fund Board regarding fund allocations for 2025

• Form 1315A monthly statement of collections

• Payroll change forms

