Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Approval of minutes of the Monday, Nov. 18, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Approve Memorandum or Understanding with Southeast Missouri State University, Department of Nursing for sheriff's office
• Approve purchase order for UMB Bank for 2018 administrative fees
• Approve indigent burial
Appointments and possible action items
• None at this time
Routine business
• Surety bond from Cincinnati Insurance Co. for newly elected county treasurer
• Letter from Senior Services Fund Board regarding fund allocations for 2025
• Form 1315A monthly statement of collections
• Payroll change forms
