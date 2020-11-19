All sections
NewsNovember 19, 2020

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/19/20

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from July 2 and Nov. 16 meetings Communications/reports — other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minute

  • Minutes from July 2 and Nov. 16 meetings

Communications/reports — other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Inventory update forms
  • Certificate for Nov. 3, 2020 general election
Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Sheriff — Trinity Services Group, Inc., contract
  • Award single source purchase for aerial photography
  • Road and Bridge — quit claim deed
  • Cape Girardeau County Health Care fund
  • CARES Act

Other discussion, possible action

  • None at this time

Other discussion, possible action

  • None at this time

Executive session

  • The commission may hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
