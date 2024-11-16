All sections
NewsNovember 16, 2024

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24

Cape Girardeau County Commission to discuss new jail updates, approve worker's comp quote, and review retirement fund contributions on Nov. 18.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Nov. 14, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Approve workers' compensation quote from Missouri Association of Counties

• Approve annual contribution for county employees' retirement fund

• Appoint a proxy for Little River Drainage District annual meeting

• Approve a request for proposals bid for medical services at the jail

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• Procter & Gamble PILOT payment letter

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

