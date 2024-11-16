Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Nov. 14, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Approve workers' compensation quote from Missouri Association of Counties
• Approve annual contribution for county employees' retirement fund
• Appoint a proxy for Little River Drainage District annual meeting
• Approve a request for proposals bid for medical services at the jail
Appointments and possible action items
• None at this time
Routine business
• Procter & Gamble PILOT payment letter
