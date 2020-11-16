All sections
NewsNovember 14, 2020

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/16/20

Approval of minute n Minutes from June 29, July 2, Oct. 26, Oct. 29 and Nov. 2 meetings Communications/reports — other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minute

  • Minutes from June 29, July 2, Oct. 26, Oct. 29 and Nov. 2 meetings

Communications/reports — other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Inventory update forms
  • Recorder of deeds remittance report
  • County Archive Center monthly report
  • Cape County Private Ambulance service response times
Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • MOPERM 2021 renewal
  • Health insurance renewal
  • CERF annual contribution election
  • Day after Thanksgiving holiday
  • 2021 Cape County Private Ambulance service contract
  • RFP 12-10NOV20 playground equipment and rubber mulch surfacing
  • Bridge replacements on county roads 420 and 436
  • Vacation carryover request — assessor's office
  • Request to advertise for bids for newly elected country officials surety bonds (sheriff, assessor, treasurer, coroner, public administrator and public administrator clerk)
  • Emergency bridge repair
  • CARES Act

Other discussion, possible action

  • CARES Act discussion

Other discussion, possible action

  • Reappoint Dr. David Croyle to Mental Health Board
  • Reappoint Dr. Scott Brandhorst to Mental Health Board
  • Reappoint Dr. Renee Patrick to Mental Health Board

Executive session

  • The commission may hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Local News

