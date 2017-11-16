Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/16/17

Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- General, Prop 1, Use Tax revenue report for October
Appointments and possible action items
- Jack Garvey — presentation on opioid epidemic
- Discuss intergovernmental agreement between Cape Girardeau County and city of Jackson for the centralized dispatch
Discussion, possible action — county advisory board
- Eric McGowen, IT director, will discuss anti-virus solution
- 2018 MAC Workers' Comp renewal
- Approve 2017 salary commission minutes
- Read proposals received on RFP17-14NOV17 — employee group-insurance benefits and refer to human resources for review
- Discuss approving Resolution 17-R5 — cost reimbursement for capital expenditures related to the renovation and new courthouse facilities
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda
Pertinent address:
1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.