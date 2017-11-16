All sections
NewsNovember 16, 2017

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/16/17

Approval of minutes n Minutes of Nov. 9 and 13 meetings Communications/reports — other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Nov. 9 and 13 meetings

Communications/reports — other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • General, Prop 1, Use Tax revenue report for October

Appointments and possible action items

  • Jack Garvey — presentation on opioid epidemic
  • Discuss intergovernmental agreement between Cape Girardeau County and city of Jackson for the centralized dispatch

Discussion, possible action — county advisory board

  • Eric McGowen, IT director, will discuss anti-virus solution
  • 2018 MAC Workers' Comp renewal
  • Approve 2017 salary commission minutes
  • Read proposals received on RFP17-14NOV17 — employee group-insurance benefits and refer to human resources for review
  • Discuss approving Resolution 17-R5 — cost reimbursement for capital expenditures related to the renovation and new courthouse facilities

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Pertinent address:

1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.

Local News

