NewsNovember 13, 2024

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24

Cape Girardeau County Commission to discuss jail updates, approve final payments, and consider bids for insurance and bonds on Nov 14. Agenda includes Thanksgiving holiday decision and port authority reappointment.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Nov. 7, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Approve final payment to Sides Construction for EOC building

• Approve Bid 9-22OCT24 for surety bonds for sheriff, treasurer, assessor, coroner, public administrator and deputy public administrators

• Approve day off after Thanksgiving

• Approve going to bid for request for proposal regarding quotes for property and inland marine insurance

Appointments and possible action items

• Reappointment to Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority

Routine business

• Recorder of deeds remitted funds to treasurer

• Letter from city of Cape Girardeau regarding ordinance No. 5779

• Sales tax notices

County comission agenda
