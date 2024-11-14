Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Nov. 7, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Approve final payment to Sides Construction for EOC building
• Approve Bid 9-22OCT24 for surety bonds for sheriff, treasurer, assessor, coroner, public administrator and deputy public administrators
• Approve day off after Thanksgiving
• Approve going to bid for request for proposal regarding quotes for property and inland marine insurance
Appointments and possible action items
• Reappointment to Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority
Routine business
• Recorder of deeds remitted funds to treasurer
• Letter from city of Cape Girardeau regarding ordinance No. 5779
• Sales tax notices
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.