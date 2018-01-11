All sections
NewsNovember 1, 2018

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11/1/18

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes of Oct. 25 and 29 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Oct. 25 and 29 meetings

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • City of Jackson permit 4985
  • MoDOT bridge replacement notification

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Liberty National Optional Insurance -- Human resources/payroll recommendation
  • Award RFP#13-26OCT18 --Addressing services per assessor's office
  • Discus stipend with River City Construction, LLC
  • Approve 2019 holiday schedule

Discussion and possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

