NewsOctober 4, 2018

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/4/18

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes of Oct. 1 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Oct. 1 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Archive Center monthly report
  • Annual computer inventory percentage
  • Sheriff office monthly report
  • Certified assessing salaries, costs and expenses -- third quarter

Appointments and possible action items

  • Adoption of Proclamation for Fire Prevention Week

Discussion and possible action

  • Discuss speed limit on County Road 346/347
  • Approve closed session minutes from meetings held on Sept. 27 and Oct. 1 regarding real estate
  • Approve agreement between Penzel Construction Co. Inc. and Cape Girardeau County for new courthouse facilities
  • Approve Change Order No. 1 with Navigate Building Solutions LLC - Phase II Services

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
