Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/4/18

Cape Girardeau County Commission
1 Barton Square, Jackson
9 a.m. today
Approval of minutes
- Minutes of Oct. 1 meeting
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
Public comments
- Items listed on the agenda
Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Archive Center monthly report
- Annual computer inventory percentage
- Sheriff office monthly report
- Certified assessing salaries, costs and expenses -- third quarter
Appointments and possible action items
- Adoption of Proclamation for Fire Prevention Week
Discussion and possible action
- Discuss speed limit on County Road 346/347
- Approve closed session minutes from meetings held on Sept. 27 and Oct. 1 regarding real estate
- Approve agreement between Penzel Construction Co. Inc. and Cape Girardeau County for new courthouse facilities
- Approve Change Order No. 1 with Navigate Building Solutions LLC - Phase II Services
Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda