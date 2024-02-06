All sections
October 31, 2019

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/31/19

Approval of minutes n Minutes for Oct. 28 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Approve purchase order to Motorola for 911 dispatch workstations and transfer of funds from general to capital improvement...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for Oct. 28 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • Approve purchase order to Motorola for 911 dispatch workstations and transfer of funds from general to capital improvement

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Records disposal form -- human resources
Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve agreements with various public entities for collection of taxes by the county collector
  • Read proposals received on RFP 13-29OCT19 third-party benefits administration and refer to county clerk for review
  • Discuss approval of updated gym membership policy
  • Discuss approval of MOPERM insurance renewal for 2020
  • County clerk will present purchase of poll pad units for approval
  • Approve extension on contract for County Road 408 grading project

Other discussion and possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on the agenda

Other business

  • None at this time

Executive session

  • The commission may, as part of a regular or special meeting, hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Local News

