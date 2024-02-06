Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/31/19

Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Approve agreements with various public entities for collection of taxes by the county collector
- Read proposals received on RFP 13-29OCT19 third-party benefits administration and refer to county clerk for review
- Discuss approval of updated gym membership policy
- Discuss approval of MOPERM insurance renewal for 2020
- County clerk will present purchase of poll pad units for approval
- Approve extension on contract for County Road 408 grading project
Other discussion and possible action
- Update on new court facilities project
Possible action -- county advisory boards
Public comments
- Items not listed on the agenda
Other business
Executive session
- The commission may, as part of a regular or special meeting, hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.