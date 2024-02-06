All sections
NewsOctober 29, 2020

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/29/20

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes for the June 15 and 25 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minute

  • Minutes for the June 15 and 25 meetings

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Elected official training certification
  • Sheriff's report for September

Appointments and possible action items

  • MAC Trust annual membership meeting delegate
  • MAC Virtual annual business meeting delegates

Discussion and possible action

  • Commission commendation to Edie Davis
  • renewal for dental, vision and life insurance for 2021
  • AT&T account

Other discussion, possible action

  • CARES Act discussion

Executive session

  • The commission may hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
