NewsOctober 23, 2017

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/23/17

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Oct. 19 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Bank reconciliation for September 2017
  • Cape Girardeau County Board for the Developmentally Disabled minutes
  • Archive Center report for September 2017
  • Form 1309 -- land and personal tax aggregate abstract tax year 2017

Appointments and possible action items

  • Annual CERF (County Employees' Retirement Fund) contribution election for 2018
  • Approve closed-session minutes from meeting held Oct. 16 regarding real estate

Discussion and possible action

  • 2018 county employee prescription-drug plan

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory board

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Pertinent address:

1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo

Local News

