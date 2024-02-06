Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/23/17

Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Bank reconciliation for September 2017
- Cape Girardeau County Board for the Developmentally Disabled minutes
- Archive Center report for September 2017
- Form 1309 -- land and personal tax aggregate abstract tax year 2017
Appointments and possible action items
- Annual CERF (County Employees' Retirement Fund) contribution election for 2018
- Approve closed-session minutes from meeting held Oct. 16 regarding real estate
Discussion and possible action
- 2018 county employee prescription-drug plan
Discussion and possible action -- county advisory board
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda
Pertinent address:
1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo