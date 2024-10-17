Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, October 17
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Approval of minutes of the Thursday, October 10, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Appointment of deputy coroner
• Discussion of partnerhsip with Southeast Missouri State University School of Nursing
• Discuss sale of equipment on Purple Wave
Appointments and possible action items
• None at this time
Routine business
• Letter from United State Bankruptcy Court
• Letter from County Commissioners Association of Missouri
• Revocation notice
• Payroll change forms
