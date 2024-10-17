All sections
October 17, 2024

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24

Cape Girardeau County Commission to discuss jail updates, deputy coroner appointment, and SEMO nursing partnership on Oct 17. Routine business includes correspondence and payroll changes.

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, October 17

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

Approval of minutes of the Thursday, October 10, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Discussion and possible action

• Appointment of deputy coroner

• Discussion of partnerhsip with Southeast Missouri State University School of Nursing

• Discuss sale of equipment on Purple Wave

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• Letter from United State Bankruptcy Court

• Letter from County Commissioners Association of Missouri

• Revocation notice

• Payroll change forms

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

