NewsOctober 16, 2017

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/16/17

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes of Oct. 12 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Auditor Pete Frazier -- Department of Justice audit for fiscal year ending 2014 officially closed...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Oct. 12 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • Auditor Pete Frazier -- Department of Justice audit for fiscal year ending 2014 officially closed

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Cape County Private Ambulance quarterly report
  • Recorder of deeds monthly report
  • Cape Girardeau County Reorganized Common Sewer District agenda and prior minutes

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Request to advertise for bids on employee group insurance benefits dental, vision, life and ADD, and supplemental life and LTD insurance coverage
  • Discuss approving time extension request from Eagle Excavating for county roads 337 and 340 grading project
  • Appoint voting delegates for the Missouri Association of Counties annual conference in November

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory board

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Pertinent address:

1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo

Local News

