Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/11/18

Cape Girardeau County Commission
1 Barton Square, Jackson
9 a.m. today
Approval of minutes
- Minutes of Oct. 4 meeting
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
Public comments
- Items listed on the agenda
Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Certificate of training -- Assessor Bob Adams
Appointments and possible action items
- Adoption of Domestic Violence Awreness Proclamation presented by sheriff's office Detective Jaime Holloway
Discussion and possible action
- Adopt county password policy -- presented by IT Director Eric McGowen
- Park Board recommendations to approve holiday lights police --Park Superintendent Bryan Sander
- Park Board recommendation to set up park fund with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks Program -- Park Superintendent Bryan Sander
- Approve relocation of gas lines by Liberty Utilites
- Indident burial request -- Ford and Sons Funeral Home
- Approve upgrade to county clerk elections website by Element 74 for Phase II (buildout of fillable PDF) and authorize president commissioner to execute the agreement
- Approve FY2019 CART (County Air Road Trust Program( agreement and authorize presiding commissioner to execute the agreement
Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda