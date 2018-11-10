All sections
NewsOctober 11, 2018

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/11/18

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes of Oct. 4 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Oct. 4 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Certificate of training -- Assessor Bob Adams

Appointments and possible action items

  • Adoption of Domestic Violence Awreness Proclamation presented by sheriff's office Detective Jaime Holloway

Discussion and possible action

  • Adopt county password policy -- presented by IT Director Eric McGowen
  • Park Board recommendations to approve holiday lights police --Park Superintendent Bryan Sander
  • Park Board recommendation to set up park fund with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks Program -- Park Superintendent Bryan Sander
  • Approve relocation of gas lines by Liberty Utilites
  • Indident burial request -- Ford and Sons Funeral Home
  • Approve upgrade to county clerk elections website by Element 74 for Phase II (buildout of fillable PDF) and authorize president commissioner to execute the agreement
  • Approve FY2019 CART (County Air Road Trust Program( agreement and authorize presiding commissioner to execute the agreement

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

