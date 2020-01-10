Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/1/20

Approval of minutes n Minutes from Sept. 28 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...
Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Minutes from Sept. 28 meetings
Communications/reports — other elected officials
COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business
Purchase orders
Payroll change forms
Inventory update forms
Premium facility maintenance program
Appointments and possible action items
None at this time
Discussion and possible action
None at this time
Other discussion, possible action
CARES Act discussion
Executive session
The commission may hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.