All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 9, 2025

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-9-25

The Cape Girardeau County Commission will meet on Jan. 9 to approve minutes, discuss the new jail and courthouse projects, address a healthcare plan for 2025, and consider a pipe bid and board appointments.

story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

• Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Jan. 2, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Discussion and possible action

• Approve pay request No. 23 to Penzel Construction for new jail

• Discuss health care plan for 2025

• Approve bid 24-07HWY12312024 — pipe bid

Appointments and possible action items

• Appoint public administrator to East Missouri Action Agency Board

Routine business

• Letter from City of Cape Girardeau

Story Tags
Cape Girardeau County Commmission agenda
Advertisement
Related
NewsJan. 9
More snow, freezing temps expected through weekend
NewsJan. 9
Wayne Wallingford reflects on tenure as Missouri Revenue dir...
NewsJan. 9
Trial of man accused of killing niece finishes second day of...
NewsJan. 8
Police report 1-9-25

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Shane Grissom named New Madrid’s new chief of police
NewsJan. 8
Shane Grissom named New Madrid’s new chief of police
New era begins in Scott County as retiring leaders honored, successors welcomed
NewsJan. 8
New era begins in Scott County as retiring leaders honored, successors welcomed
Teresa Baumgartner testimony takeaways highlight first day of Lawrence Schanda jury trial
NewsJan. 8
Teresa Baumgartner testimony takeaways highlight first day of Lawrence Schanda jury trial
Former exonerated man, family members express unease over new murder charges in 1992 Lawless case
NewsJan. 8
Former exonerated man, family members express unease over new murder charges in 1992 Lawless case
Jackson aldermen sign off on new baler, fire and rescue software
NewsJan. 8
Jackson aldermen sign off on new baler, fire and rescue software
Man dies in Jan. 6 Perry County flue fire
NewsJan. 7
Man dies in Jan. 6 Perry County flue fire
Southeast Missourian Thursday, Jan 9, print edition delayed as Postal Service pays tribute to former President Carter.
NewsJan. 7
Southeast Missourian Thursday, Jan 9, print edition delayed as Postal Service pays tribute to former President Carter.
Holly Thompson Rehder reflects on decade of service as Missouri legislator
NewsJan. 7
Holly Thompson Rehder reflects on decade of service as Missouri legislator
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy