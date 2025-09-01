Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-9-25

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
• Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Jan. 2, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Discussion and possible action
• Approve pay request No. 23 to Penzel Construction for new jail
• Discuss health care plan for 2025
• Approve bid 24-07HWY12312024 — pipe bid
Appointments and possible action items
• Appoint public administrator to East Missouri Action Agency Board
Routine business
• Letter from City of Cape Girardeau
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.